Patna, September 16: The Bihar Public Service Commission on Wednesday released the official notification for 66th combined civil services recruitment examination. Through the notification, BPSC stated that a total of 562 vacancies for various posts in different departments of Bihar government have been issued, out of which 169 vacancies have been reserved for women candidates.

The registration process for 66th combined civil services recruitment examination will be done online and will begin from September 28. The last date for registration had been set as October 20. The registration can be done online at official website bpsc.bih.nic.in or online bpsc.bih.nic.in. CLAT Exam 2020 Admit Card Released by Consortium of National Law Universities on Official Website consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Here's How to Download Admit Card; Examination on September 28.

As per the notification, candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university. However, the minimum and maximum age to apply varies for different posts. All the candidates will have to pass a preliminary exam followed by a main exam and interview.

Here is the notification:

The new posts are for superintendent of police, jail superintendent, state tax assistant commissioner, upper election officer, planning commissioner, Bihar Probation Service officer, additional district transport officer, food supply inspector, labour enforcement officer, revenue officer, block Panchayati raj officer and other.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2020 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).