Surat, Oct 8 (PTI) 270 new coronavirus cases were found in Surat district of Gujarat in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday evening.

It took the case tally in the district to 30,426, it said in a release.

Two infected persons succumbed in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 965 in the district.

Surat also recorded the highest spike in cases in Gujarat on Thursday.

The district's case tally is the second biggest after Ahmedabad where 38,380 infections have been recorded so far.

Out of 270 new cases, 176 cases were from Surat city while 94 cases were from rural parts of the district, the official release said.

In the city, the maximum number of cases, 26, emerged from Limbayat zone, followed by 25 in Rander and 24 in Varachha-B.

A total of 306 persons, also highest in Gujarat on Thursday, recovered in the last 24 hours, said the release.

