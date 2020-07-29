Dehradun, Jul 29 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 infection tally shot up to 6,866 on Wednesday with 279 more people testing positive for the virus, while the death toll rose to 72 with two fatalities, according to an official bulletin.

A 50-year-old COVID-19 patient died of ventricular fibrillation and respiratory failure at the AIIMS in Rishikesh, while a 23-year-old infected woman died of shock/acute respiratory distress and sudden cardiac arrest at Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Hospital, the state health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Govind Singh Dotasra Replies to Sachin Pilot's Congratulatory Message, Asks Him to Leave Hospitality of BJP and Khattar Government.

With these deaths, the pandemic death toll in Uttarakhand rose to 72.

On Wednesday, 279 more people tested positive for the disease with Udham Singh Nagar accounting for 81 cases, Haridwar 74 and Dehradun 50.

Also Read | 2G Internet Services Extended in Jammu and Kashmir Till August 19: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

Pithoragarh reported 26 cases, Nainital 20, Almora 18, Uttarkashi five, Pauri three, Champawat and Tehri one each, the bulletin said.

With the addition of the new cases, the COVID-19 infection tally rose to 6,866, out of which 3,811 have recovered, 38 have migrated out of the state and 72 have died, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)