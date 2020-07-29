Jaipur, July 29: Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee President Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday replied back to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot after the latter congratulated him for taking state Congress chief's post. Dotasra urged Pilot to come back to Jaipur and leave the hospitality of BJP and Manohar Lal Khattar government. Sachin Pilot Congratulates Govind Singh Dotasara on Taking Charge As Rajasthan Congress Chief, Read Tweet.

"Thank you very much Sachin ji. I also hope that you will come to Jaipur and stand with the Congress government to maintain the dignity of all those Congress workers whose hard work resulted in government formation, leaving the hospitality of BJP and Khattar government," Dotasra tweeted. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Ashok Gehlot Govt Sends Fourth Proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra For Assembly Session.

Govind Singh Dotasara Tweet:

बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद सचिन जी। मुझे भी उम्मीद है कि आप भाजपा और खट्टर सरकार की मेहमानवाज़ी छोड़कर उन सभी कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं जिनकी मेहनत से सरकार बनी है, उनके मान-सम्मान को बरक़रार रखने के लिए जयपुर आकर कांग्रेस सरकार के साथ खड़े होंगे । https://t.co/pPLApv5QHv — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 29, 2020

Earlier in the day, Pilot tweeted: "Congratulations to Dotasra ji on taking charge as Rajasthan Congress chief. Hope that without any pressure or partiality, you'll give full respect to the workers whose hard work resulted in government formation."

Sachin Pilot Tweet:

श्री @GovindDotasra जी को राजस्थान प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष का पदभार ग्रहण करने पर बधाई।

मुझे उम्मीद है की आप बिना किसी दबाव या पक्षपात के उन कार्यकर्ताओं जिनकी की मेहनत से सरकार बनी है, उनका पूरा मान-सम्मान रखेंगे।— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 29, 2020

The Congress political crisis escalated in Rajasthan after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's deputy Sachin Pilot and his two loyalist ministers went into rebellion with some Congress MLAs. Later, Pilot was removed from the post of Deputy CM and PCC President. Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were also sacked from the council of ministers. Soon, Dotsra was appointed as Rajasthan Congress president.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).