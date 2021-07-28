Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A 28-year-old man died after allegedly being stabbed by unidentified assailants at Khaikheri village in Purkazi area here on Wednesday evening, police said.
The youth has been identified as Roki, a resident of Muzaffarnagar district, according to Purkazi police station SHO H N Singh.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is on, he said.
The police started a manhunt after the incident.
