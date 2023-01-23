New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A 28-year-old man died after he was allegedly hit with a brick during a scuffle over money while playing cards in Delhi's Ghazipur area, police said on Monday.

Police got information on Saturday from LBS hospital that one Mohammad Shahzad, a resident of Mulla Colony, was admitted with chest pain, a senior officer said.

The victim, who worked as a delivery executive, had a blunt injury on the left side of his face and was bleeding. Moments later, he collapsed and died, the officer said.

A case under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC was registered in Ghazipur police station.

Deceased's brothers Suleman and Sultan alleged that he was assaulted by one Wasim (24), a resident of Mulla Colony, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

Investigation has revealed that Shahzad and Wasim fought over money while playing cards, police said.

Wasim, who works at a restaurant in Star City mall, Mayur Vihar Phase-1 has been arrested, police said. He was previously involved in eight cases of snatching and theft, they said.

