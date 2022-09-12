New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The national capital has registered a spurt in dengue cases with the total number of cases of the vector-borne disease climbing to nearly 300 in Delhi so far this year, according to a civic body report released on Monday.

In the last one week, 51 fresh cases have been reported.

Also Read | Amritsar: Spring Dale School Receives Bomb Threat on Social Media, Case Registered.

And, out of the 295 cases recorded till September 9 this year, 75 were reported in August.

It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-September 9 period, since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 1,117.

Also Read | Sukhpreet Kaur, Wife of Sarabjit Singh Who Died in Pakistan Jail in 2013, Dies in Accident Near Fatehpur.

No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease, the report added.

In 2018, Delhi had reported 137 dengue cases during the January 1-September 3 period, according to the report.

The figures in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were -- 122; 96 and 124 respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)