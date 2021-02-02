Kanpur, Feb 2 (PTI) A second daughter of a man, who had set ablaze his six children and wife before setting himself too afire in a desperate bid to save a piece of his land in Kanpur dehat area, died of her burn injuries on Tuesday, police said.

The seven-year-old daughter of Gulfam, 35, a resident of Kanpur dehat's Moosa Nagar, died of her injuries at King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, where her five-year-old sister too had died on Sunday.

With Moeena's death, the death toll in the gruesome incident reached two, an official said, adding Gulfam had set all his family members afire before puttng himself too on fire on Thursday.

Moeena's sister Chand Tara who had suffered 10 per cent burn injuries had died on Sunday, Kanpur Dehat's Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar Choudhary said.

"The necessary formalities are being made and a probe has also ben ordered in this connection,” the SP added.

He said a team of revenue and police officers have been formed to probe the man's allegations that the district administration had failed to save his land, saying that it was part of a graveyard.

It has been decided that the revenue team would also inspect the under-construction site to find out if the work was going on the graveyard land, he said.

A case on charges of abetment to suicide has already been registered against unknown persons, the SP said.

"We are looking to invoke appropriate sections in the case,” he added.

On Thursday, the police too had reached the site of the incident and doused the flame immediately, during which Head Constable Rajendra Pandey too had suffered burn injuries, the SP said.

The victims had suffered 10 to 13 per cent burn injuries in the incident and were first taken to a community health centre from where they were shifted to the district hospital and later to the KGMU, Lucknow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)