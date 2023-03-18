An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday morning, according to National Center for Seismology. The quake hit Jorhat at 9:03 am at a depth of 50 Km. Earthquake in Ladakh: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Kargil.

Assam Earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 23km South of Jorhat, Assam today at around 9:03 am IST: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/OL1hQtN1fX — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2023

