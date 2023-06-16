New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Three armed men tried to rob cash from the office of a money changer in central Delhi's Barakhamba Road area on Friday, police said.

On Friday at 3.54 pm, Barakhamba Road police station received a PCR call regarding the robbery attempt. After reaching the shop at Scindia House, it was revealed that three armed people entered the office of Raju Sharma, a money changer, and tried to rob cash, police said.

However, they were intercepted by the shopkeeper and the public which overpowered one of the accused identified as Narender, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, police said.

Legal action is being taken in the matter and further investigation is underway, they added.

