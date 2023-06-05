Aizawl, June 5 (PTI) Assam Rifles and Mizoram police personnel arrested three persons and recovered a huge cache of ammunition in the state's Lawngtlai district near Bangladesh border, an official of the paramilitary force said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off that cadres of Kuki-Chin National Army (KCNA), an insurgent outfit active in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), had crossed the border with ammunition, the security forces conducted an operation and seized it, the Assam Rifles PRO added.

“In all, 1,008 rounds of 5.56 mm, 2 rounds of 9mm and one each round of UBGL40/46 mm and 38 spl ammunition were recovered during the operation on Sunday,” the official added.

Three persons identified as Joseph Lalnuntluang (48), Vanrothawna (58) and Dabibadah (75), all from Parva village in Lawngtlai district, were arrested, the official said.

The three accused, suspected to be KCNA supporters, were planning to hand over the ammunition to KCNA cadres at Hmambu or Bultlang village in the district, the official said.

