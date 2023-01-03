Gonda, Jan 3 (PTI) A case has been registered against three people for allegedly raping a woman in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the incident took place on November 23 last year. The accused -- Anoop Singh, Sumit Singh and Babbu Singh -- belong to the same village as the victim, police said.

The woman was going to her field to get some paddy when the accused grabbed her and took her to a sugarcane field where they raped her, Circle Officer of Colonelganj Police Station Vinay Kumar Singh said.

As she screamed for help, some passersby came to her rescue, but the accused fled from the spot after threatening her, Singh said.

The woman also alleged that the local police registered a case only after the intervention of the State Women's Commission.

Following the directions of the Commission, a case was registered against the trio on Monday, Singh said.

A medical examination of the woman will be done, he added.

The victim's husband is undergoing medical treatment in Lucknow and her father-in-law had passed away a few days ago. She lives with her mother-in-law, police said.

