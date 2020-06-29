Ranchi, Jun 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Jharkhand on Monday reached 15 with three more fatalities while 40 new infections pushed the state's tally to 2,426, a government bulletin said.

While one person from Sahibganj died on Sunday night, two other people succumbed to the infection on Monday, the bulletin said.

The mortality rate in the state has gone up to 0.61 per cent, according to the bulletin.

Forty new COVID-19 cases were detected on Monday, taking the total number of infections to 2,426 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state on March 31, it said.

Now, there are 562 active cases, it said.

Fifty-six more people recovered from the disease and were discharged during the day, taking the total number of cured people to 1,849.

The recovery rate is 76.21 per cent in the state, it added.

A total of 1,39,907 samples have been tested so far, it added.

