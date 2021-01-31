Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Three persons died in Agra on Saturday after consuming alcohol, police said, adding that a probe will be conducted after the post-mortems.

"We have got information about these deaths in Etmadpur police station. Three deaths have been reported. They belong to Nagla Tulsi, Garhi Gajju, and Nayabansh villages respectively," said Bablu Kumar, SSP, Agra.

Kumar said, "After doing the panchayatnama procedures, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. We will start probe into the cases on the basis of findings of the post-mortems." (ANI)

