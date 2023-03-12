Faridabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Police have arrested three attendants of a patient for allegedly assaulting a doctor on duty in the emergency ward of the Badshah Khan civil hospital here in the early hours on Sunday, officials said.

According to a complaint lodged by Dr Ram Niwas, the incident occurred at 3 am when the patient was rushed in to the emergency ward with head injuries, they said.

Since the doctor was attending to another person and could not immediately treat the new patient, he was allegedly beaten up by Vineet Kumar, Akshay Khatri and Sachin Panghal, a police official said, adding the accused then fled.

An FIR was registered at SGM Nagar police station and the three accused were arrested after identifying them with the help of CCTV footage, a police spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)