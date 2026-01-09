Surat, January 9: A tragic road accident in Surat has claimed the life of a 29 year old diamond manufacturer after a risky manoeuvre on a busy city road. The horrifying incident, which took place in the Katargam area on the Fulpara to Ratnamala road, was fully captured on CCTV and has since raised serious concerns over traffic violations in the city.

The victim, Nikunjbhai Subhashbhai Savani, was riding his motorcycle with his acquaintance Ketanbhai as a pillion rider on Friday morning. They were on their way to repair a machine when Savani attempted to overtake a city bus from the left side. At the same moment, another motorcycle was approaching at high speed from the wrong direction. Accident Caught on Camera in Patna: 3 Youths Suffer Serious Injuries After Their Speeding Bike Collides With Truck in Bikram Area, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Biker Crushed To Death While Attempting To Overtake Bus

In an attempt to avoid a collision, Savani applied sudden brakes. Due to the wet road and panic braking, the motorcycle skidded and both riders fell onto the road. Tragically, Savani fell directly in front of the moving bus and was crushed under its rear tyre before the driver could stop. Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 5 Escape Unhurt After Car Skids Off Near Nuh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Local residents rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. Ketanbhai escaped with minor injuries and remains in a state of shock. Police have registered a case against the bus driver and are also investigating the role of the unidentified wrong side motorcyclist. The incident once again highlights how violations of traffic rules and rash driving continue to prove fatal on Surat roads.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).