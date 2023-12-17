Srinagar, Dec 17 (PTI) Three "hybrid" terrorists involved in last week's attack on a policeman in Bemina area of Srinagar city have been arrested, Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir R R Swain said on Sunday.

Constable Mohammad Hafeez Chak was attacked while he was returning home after duty on December 9.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New Terminal Building of Surat Airport in Gujarat (Watch Video).

Giving details, the DGP said the conspiracy of the attack was hatched by one Pakistan-based terrorist Arjumand alias Hamza Burhan who got in touch with a local mastermind Danish Ahmad Malla.

Hybrid terrorists are those who carry out attacks and then slip back into their routine lives, police said.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers Ends Tomorrow, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)