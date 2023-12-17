Surat, December 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat airport in Gujarat. The new integrated terminal building at the airport is equipped to handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours.

It has a provision for further increasing the peak hour capacity to 3,000 passengers with the annual handling capacity increasing to 55 lakh passengers, as per an official statement. Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, World’s Largest Workplace Overtaking Pentagon (Watch Video).

PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal Building of Surat Airport

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the New Integrated Terminal Building of Surat Airport. pic.twitter.com/79M7UJEZn1 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

As the gateway to the Surat city, the terminal building has been designed with its local culture and heritage ensuring that the essence should reflect both in the interior and exterior, creating a sense of place for the visitors, it said.