Buldhana (Maharashtra), Apr 15 (PTI) Three persons were killed and 19 others injured when a truck hit a bus in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 8 am on Khamgaon-Nandura road.

The Madhya Pradesh Transport bus was going from Amravati in Maharashtra to Burhanpur in MP when a truck hit it at Amsari fata, the Buldhana police said.

Three persons were killed and 19 others suffered injuries in the incident, the police said.

The injured persons were taken to hospital in Khamgaon, they added.

