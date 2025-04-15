Mumbai, April 15: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Tuesday, April 15, 2025, will be declared in three rounds: at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants can visit the official website, bodolotteries.com, to check the Bodoland Lottery Result today. The Bodoland Lottery Result will also be available in PDF format, containing the list of winning ticket numbers for each draw. Participants can click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format and check the winners' list and ticket numbers for Tuesday's lucky draw.

The Bodoland Lottery is a widely played lottery in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). In addition to this, other popular lotteries include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Rosa, Singam, Kuil, Deer, Nallaneram, Vishnu, Swarnalaxmi, Kumaran, and Thangam. All draw results are made available online, where participants can also download the winners' list and verify their ticket numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) organises the lottery, which is announced daily at fixed times. Participants are encouraged to use only the official website to access accurate and timely information. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Tuesday, April 15, can be checked on the official website, or you can check the direct link here. The winning numbers are revealed at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 15 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

While the Bodoland Lottery is legal and officially recognized in Assam and 12 other Indian states, it’s important to note that gambling and lottery participation remain banned in many regions. Players are advised to play responsibly, be cautious of financial risks, and avoid unverified sources. Always check results only through the official platform to stay safe and informed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).