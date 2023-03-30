Baloda Bazaar (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Three women were killed and 20 others injured when a tractor ferrying them overturned in Chhattisgarh' Baloda Bazaar district, said the police on Thursday.

"The accident took place near Thakurdiya village under Kasdol police station limits late last night", said Kasdol SDOP Abhishek Singh.

Also Read | The Groupings for Upcoming Indian Women’s League, Beginning on April 25, Were Announced on … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

According to the SDOP, the tractor ferrying over two dozen persons overturned leaving two women dead on the spot while one died in the hospital. Around 20 persons were injured in the mishap, of which five are in critical condition.

The incident took place when the victims were returning to their native village Khenda in the district after attending a marriage ceremony at Turturiya, SDOP Singh informed.

Also Read | Australia: Parliament Approves Tough Antipollution Law.

"After learning about the accident, police rushed to the spot, launched a rescue exercise and took the injured to Kasdol community health centre", SDOP Singh said.

Singh added, "Notably, this is the second big road mishap that was reported in Baloda Bazaar district within 24 hours. Earlier, a passenger bus collided head-on with a truck leaving one dead while 40 others injured."

Further probe in connection with the accident is underway, the officer said.

Earlier on Sunday, two children were killed, while three others were seriously injured after a dumper truck ran over them in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, the police said.

Officials said that the dumper truck crushed all five children while they were crossing the road at Bataupali village in Sarangarh tehsil.

Following the incident, local villagers blocked the highway and staged a protest demanding action against the accused truck driver.

The Administration of Kotwali police station Sarangarh reached on the spot following information and brought the situation under control.

"The children were going to take bath in the pond. The accident occured while they were crossing the road. Two children died on the spot while the other three were injured. They have been admitted to a hospital and are said to be stable," SDOP Snehil Sahu said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)