Kanker (Chhattisgarh), Feb 25 (PTI) Three men were killed after their motorcycle collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) which was part of a convoy of BJP MP Bhojraj Nag in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday night near Podgaon village under Antagarh police station area when the parliamentarian was going to his home in Antagarh from Bhanupratappur, a police official said.

Nag represents Kanker Lok Sabha seat.

As per preliminary information, the SUV in the MP's convoy, while trying to avoid hitting a stray cattle on the road, hit the motorcycle which was moving in the wrong direction, leaving its three riders injured, the official said.

"The three persons were taken to a local hospital where two of them were declared dead. The third person was shifted to Kanker district hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment," he said.

The deceased have been identified as Khumeshwar Samrath, Tameshwar Dehari and Girdhari, the official added.

