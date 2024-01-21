Bhadrak, January 21: Three people were killed as a truck ran over their motorcycle in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Sunday, police said. The accident happened on National Highway 16 at Ranital in Bhadrak Rural police station area, they said. The speeding truck was on the way to Balasore when it ran over the motorcycle from behind, they added. Odisha Accidents: Eight People Killed in Two Separate Road Mishaps in Ganjam and Balasore Districts

While two persons died on the spot, another lost his life at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), police said. The driver of the truck fled the spot following the accident. The deceased were identified as Bapi Pradhan, Jitu Pradhan and Sankarsan Pradhan -- all residents of Bhatpara village in Thidi police station area. Odisha Road Accident: Five Dead, One Critically Injured in Head-On Collision Between Scooter and Motorcycle in Ganjam

Police said they were between 28 and 30. The exact reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained, but it is suspected that heavy rain could have been the cause, police said.

