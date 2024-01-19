Berhampur, January 19: Five people were killed and one person was critically injured in a head-on collision between a scooter and a motorcycle in Odisha's Ganjam, police said on Friday morning. The accident happened at Kesharipatna near Sorada on Thursday night, they said, adding that three people each were travelling on the two two-wheelers. Odisha Road Accident: 32 People Injured After Tourist Bus From West Bengal Falls Into Gorge in Kandhamal (Watch Video).

The accident is likely to have happened due to low visibility because of dense fog, they said. The deceased were identified as Srikant Gouda of Ashurabandh, Manoj Dakua of Dulada, Mahendra Nayak of Gopalpur Sashan, Jayant Badatya of Sorada and Rajani Gouda of Sana Sorada. Except for Rajani, who was 43, all were between 30 and 35. Odisha Road Accident: Eight Dead, 12 Injured After Speeding Van Hits Parked Truck in Ghatagaon, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

While four people died on the spot, Jayant succumbed to his injuries on the way to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, police said. The condition of the sole survivor of the accident was stated to be critical, they said.

