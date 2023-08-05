Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 5 (ANI): At least three people died in Manipur's Bishnupur district after fresh violence broke out late last night, officials said Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, Manipur police had indicated tension was prevailing and the situation was tense. Police in its press note issued on August 3 said that there have been sporadic incidents of firing and mob congregation.

Meanwhile, amid the Opposition's demand for imposition of President's Rule in light of ethnic strife and violence that has ripped Manipur apart for the better part of three months now, the state Cabinet on Friday recommended that Governor Anusuiya Uikey summon a session of the Assembly on August 21.

The Northeast state has been in the throes of violence, claiming over 100 lives so far and displacing thousands of people. Clashes broke out between Metei and Kuki communities on May 3 days after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding the former, the majority community in the state, to the list of Scheduled Tribes.

"The state cabinet has recommended to the Governor for summoning the 4th session of the 12th Manipur legislative assembly on 21st August 2023," read a notification issued on August 4.

The prevailing situation in Manipur triggered bedlam in both Houses of Parliament in the ongoing Monsoon Session, with the Opposition members stalling proceedings demanding for a discussion and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a viral video, purportedly showing two women in the Northeastern state being stripped and paraded in the nude.

Adamant on their demand that all listed businesses in both Houses be suspended for a discussion on the Manipur situation, the Opposition members raised slogans and disrupted proceedings, resulting in repeated adjournments.

A delegation from the Opposition alliance — I.N.D.I.A — recently visited Manipur for two days, during which they met displaced locals at relief camps and called on Governor Uikey. (ANI)

