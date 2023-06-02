Kota (Rajasthan), Jun 2 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for the murder of a man over a monetary dispute nearly nine years ago, a prosecution lawyer said. The court also slapped fine of Rs 20,000 on each of the three convicts.

Gulshan, 22, a resident of Suket police station area in Rajasthan's Kota district, was stoned to death in October 2014. His body was recovered from near the bank of the Patli river on October 3.

Also Read | GST Evasion Racket Busted in Noida; Eight Members of Inter-State Organised Gang Arrested.

A case was registered against three people based on a complaint filed by Gulshan's father.

The special SC/ST court convicted Sonu alias Tonu (22), Babu alias Bajrang (23) and Kailash (22), all residents of Suket, for the murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment, special public prosecutor Hitesh Jain said.

Also Read | vivo V29 Lite 5G Launched With 120Hz Display, Triple Cameras and Stylish Design; Here Are All the Key Details.

During investigation of the case, it emerged that the thee murdered Gulshan for Rs 1,000 that he had borrowed, he said.

Statements of at least 27 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 23 documents were produced before the court, he added.

One of the convicts, Sonu alias Tonu, was in jail under judicial custody since his arrest in the case, while the other two were out on bail, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)