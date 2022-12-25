Thane, Dec 25 (PTI) Three new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,47,391, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, there are now eight active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,967 and the recovery count stood at 7,36,179, he added.

