Police at the site of the shootout in New Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Three men wanted in a recent murder case were captured by Delhi Police early Wednesday after a shootout in the national capital's Rohini area, officials said.

The three suspects wanted for a connection in a murder in the Shastri Park area were captured by the Crime Branch.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, January 28, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

"The Shakarpur unit of the Delhi Police Crime Branch conducted a 'half-encounter' with three criminals in the Rohini area. The three were wanted in connection with a murder in the Shastri Park area of Delhi. All three sustained gunshot wounds to their legs," Delhi Police said in their statement.

When the suspects arrived at the location, the Crime Branch team ordered them to surrender but the suspects opened fire at the police personnel, triggering a brief but intense exchange of fire.

Also Read | Faridabad Weather Forecast: Cold Wave to Grip City Before Rain Returns on February 1, Says IMD.

"The Crime Branch had received intelligence that the accused criminals would be in the vicinity of Rohini Sector 28. Following this, the Crime Branch set up a trap to apprehend the criminals. A short time later, the criminals arrived in Sector 28. When the Crime Branch team challenged them to surrender, they opened fire on the police party. Several rounds were fired from both sides," said the Delhi Police.

The police fired and targeted the legs of the suspects who sustained gunshot injuries.

"In retaliation, the police fired at the three accused criminals, shooting them in the legs to subdue them. All three injured criminals have been admitted to the hospital," said the Delhi Police. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)