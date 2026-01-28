Faridabad, January 28: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Faridabad and the surrounding NCR, predicting a significant shift in winter conditions over the coming days. Following a brief period of unstable weather, the city is set to experience a cold wave with temperatures expected to dip as low as five degrees Celsius to seven degrees Celsius by the end of the week. However, the dry spell will be short-lived, as a fresh Western Disturbance is forecasted to bring light rain and thunderstorms to the region on Sunday, February 1.

Cold Wave and Temperature Drop in Faridabad

According to the latest IMD bulletin, Faridabad will witness a "gradual fall" in minimum temperatures starting Thursday. While the current minimum temperatures have been hovering around -11 degrees Celsius, the mercury is expected to drop significantly by Saturday, January 31, reaching a low of five degrees Celsius. Delhi Weather Update and Forecast: Foggy Mornings and Cold Wave To Persist in National Capital As IMD Predicts Fresh Rain for February 1; Check Details.

Faridabad Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Daytime temperatures are also expected to remain below normal, staying within the 17-20 degrees Celsius range. The weather office has officially flagged "Cold Wave" conditions for the region through January 30, urging residents to prepare for a harsh chill during the early morning and late-night hours.

Fog and Visibility Warning

Morning commuters should anticipate travel disruptions as "shallow to moderate fog" is predicted to persist until the end of the month.

Visibility: Likely to be reduced during early morning hours, particularly on open stretches and highways.

Skies: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected between January 29 and 31, allowing for some sunshine during the afternoon despite the cold winds.

Rain Forecast for February 1

The weather pattern is slated to change on Sunday, February 1, due to the influence of a new Western Disturbance. The IMD has predicted:

Precipitation: One or two spells of light rain or thundershowers.

Winds: Gusty surface winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph.

Temperature Rise: A temporary spike in the minimum temperature back to around 11-13 degrees Celsius due to cloud cover. Weather Forecast Today, January 28: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Fluctuating NCR Winter

This forecast follows a turbulent week for the National Capital Region, which recently saw a red alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms. While the immediate rainfall has subsided, the moisture in the air, combined with cold northwesterly wind,s is driving the current fog and cold wave cycle. These fluctuating conditions have also kept the city's air quality in the "poor" to "very poor" categories.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IMD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 08:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).