New Delhi, January 28: Gold rates (gold prices) in India witnessed a marginal correction today, January 28, 2026, pulling back slightly from the record highs seen earlier in the week. Despite a minor intraday dip of approximately INR 10 per 10 grams in major retail markets, the precious metal remains in a dominant bull run, having surged nearly 20 per cent since the start of the year. In the national capital, 24-carat gold is currently trading at approximately INR 1,62,090 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold - the standard for jewellery - stands at INR 1,48,590. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

Current Retail Rates Across India

Retail gold prices vary slightly across Indian cities due to local taxes, octroi, and varying jeweller associations. Gold Rate Today, January 27, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As of January 28, the rates for 10 grams are as follows:

Gold Rate Today, January 28, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,62,090 INR 1,48,590 Mumbai INR 1,61,940 INR 1,48,440 Chennai INR 1,63,190 INR 1,49,590 Ahmedabad INR 1,61,990 INR 1,48,490 Kolkata INR 1,61,940 INR 1,48,440 Bengaluru INR 1,61,940 INR 1,48,440 Hyderabad INR 1,61,940 INR 1,48,440 Jaipur INR 1,62,090 INR 1,48,590 Pune INR 1,61,940 INR 1,48,440 Noida INR 1,62,090 INR 1,48,590 Gurugram INR 1,62,090 INR 1,48,590 Ghaziabad INR 1,62,090 INR 1,48,590 Lucknow INR 1,62,090 INR 1,48,590 Bhopal INR 1,61,990 INR 1,48,490 Jodhpur INR 1,62,140* INR 1,48,640* Srinagar INR 1,62,230* INR 1,48,730*

Market Drivers: Why Gold Prices Remain Elevated

The minor cooling seen today is largely attributed to "profit booking" by investors after gold touched a fresh all-time peak of over USD 5,100 per ounce in the international market on Tuesday. Domestically, the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) reflected this cautious optimism as traders awaited further cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Several factors continue to provide a strong floor for prices:

Geopolitical Tensions: Ongoing international friction has solidified gold's status as a "safe-haven" asset.

Ongoing international friction has solidified gold's status as a "safe-haven" asset. Currency Fluctuations: A volatile Indian Rupee against the U.S. Dollar has made imported gold more expensive for domestic buyers.

A volatile Indian Rupee against the U.S. Dollar has made imported gold more expensive for domestic buyers. Central Bank Buying: Aggressive gold accumulation by global central banks throughout January has reduced market supply.

A Record-Breaking January for Gold

The current price of gold is a stark contrast to levels seen just twelve months ago. On this day in 2025, 24-carat gold was priced at approximately INR 79,871 per 10 grams. The leap to over INR 1.6 lakh represents a historic rally, driven by what analysts call a "gauge of fear" in global financial markets. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for January 27.

While the high prices have led to more cautious "token buying" for the ongoing wedding season, investment demand for digital gold, ETFs, and gold coins remains robust as households look to hedge against inflation.

