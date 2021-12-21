New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): A three-year-old girl was attacked and killed by stray dogs near the Moti Nagar area in Delhi recently.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident happened on December 17 at around 2.45 pm when the girl, Laxmi, was attacked by a group of dogs while she was playing in a park.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Scammers Netted $7.7 Billion Worth of Digital Currency From Victims in 2021: Report.

Later, the girl was rushed to ABG hospital, where she was brought declared dead.

The police have sent the body of the girl to DDU hospital for post-mortem examination.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live Telecast of 50-Over Tournament in IST?.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)