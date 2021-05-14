Srinagar, May 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 3,027 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 2,36,790 while 60 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,027, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,511 were from the Jammu division and 1,516 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 534, followed by 379 in Srinagar and 308 in Budgam.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir dropped to 52,001 from 52,848 on Thursday. So far, 1,81,762 patients have recovered in the union territory, the officials said.

