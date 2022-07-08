Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 8 (ANI): Thirty-one students tested positive for COVID-19 in a government school in Theni district on Friday.

According to the District Education Department, the cases have been reported from Theni Government Secondary School, Andipatti.

Besides 31 students, 10 parents also tested positive for COVID-19.

The District Education Department has temporarily closed the school.

The health department said students and parents from the school have been asked to isolate themselves. The health department is in process of contact tracing.

The school has been sanitised by the district health officials.

Tamil Nadu reported 2,765 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Thursday. The new cases mounted the state-wide tally to 34.93 lakh and the death toll to 38,028.

India reported 18,815 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

