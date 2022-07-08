Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, has invited applications for recruitment to Group B and Group C posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mha.gov.in till August 19.

“The application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed cooling off period 3 years since last deputation, who have previously not undergone more than 1 deputation, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 SP Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021,” reads the notice. TNUSRB Recruitment 2022: Application Process Begins for 3552 Tamil Nadu Police Constable Vacancies at tnusrb.tn.gov.in; Check Details Here

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 766 vacancies.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to Intelligence Bureau official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the recruitment link

Step 3: Register yourself, fill in the application form

Step 4: Pay the fees

Step 5: Download and save for further reference

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: Level 8 of the pay matrix Rs 47,600 - 1,51,100 as per 7th CPCIntelligence Officer-II/Executive: Level 7 of the pay matrix (Rs 44,900 - 1,42,400)Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: Level 5 of the pay matrix Rs 29,200 - 92,300 as per 7th CPCJunior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: Level 4 (Rs 25,500 - 81,100) in the pay matrix as per 7th CPCSecurity Assistant/Executive: Level 3 (Rs.21,700 - 69,100) in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Candidates who have completed cooling off period 3 years since last deputation, who have previously not undergone more than 1 deputation, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2022 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).