Patna (Bihar) [India], January 14 (ANI): Bihar reported 314 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the total count of cases has gone up to 2,56, 625.

According to the Bihar Health Department, two more people have died due to the disease and the death toll has gone up to 1445.

The department said "314 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported so far on January 13".

The department said that Araria, Jamui, Lakhisarai, Madhepura, Sheikhpura and Sitamarhi reported one case each. Patna reported the highest number of new cases at 138. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)