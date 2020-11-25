Jaipur, Nov 25 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 18 more fatalities due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 2,218, while 3,285 fresh cases brought the infection tally to 2,53,767, according to a health department bulletin.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 26,320 in the state.

According to the bulletin, so far 2,25,229 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection.

The death toll from the pandemic stands at 421 in Jaipur, followed by 225 in Jodhpur, 173 in Ajmer, 159 in Bikaner, 129 in Kota, 102 in Bharatpur, 86 in Udaipur and 84 in Pali.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 615 were recorded in Jaipur, 370 in Jodhpur, 296 in Alwar, 270 in Kota, 245 in Ajmer, 185 in Bhilwara, 147 in Sriganganagar, 140 in Udaipur, 115 in Nagaur, 99 in Bharatpur, besides cases reported in other districts of the state.

