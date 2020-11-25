Chennai, November 25: The National Eligibility Test (NET), conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC), would not be held in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry tomorrow in view of the Cyclone Nivar that will make landfall post midnight. The exam has been postponed in the region, with fresh dates expected to be announced later. Cyclone Nivar: Cyclonic Storm to Become 'Very Severe' Soon, 25 Teams of NDRF Deployed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh; 10 Points.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the nodal body in-charge of conducting the tests, issued a statement to confirm the postponement of UGC-NET exam in all test centres of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. The subject of exam that was scheduled tomorrow was Mathematical Sciences and Chemical Sciences.

"UGC-NET 2020 examination scheduled on November 26 (Mathematical Sciences and Chemical Sciences) stands postponed until further notice in respect of all exam centres which are located in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu," the NTA said.

Update by ANI

UGC-NET 2020 examination scheduled on November 26 (Mathematical Sciences and Chemical Sciences) stands postponed until further notice in respect of all exam centres which are located in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu: National Testing Agency. #NivarCylone — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as Cyclone Nivar which emerged from a deep depression in Bay of Bengal turned into a "very severe cyclonic storm".

The landfall is expected between the coastline of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry shortly after midnight. Holiday has been announced in both the states tomorrow, with the residents asked to not to venture outside their homes. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Navy were kept on standby to assist in the relief and rescue operations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).