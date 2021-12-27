New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Of 6,098 applications received under the 'PM CARES for Children' scheme, 3,481 children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic have been approved as eligible for its benefits, the government said on Monday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said as per the PM CARES for children portal, total applications registered as on December 24 is 6,098, out of which 3,481 applications have been approved by district magistrates. It also said post office accounts have been opened for 3,275 beneficiaries under the scheme.

Also Read | Election Commission of India Unlikely To Postpone Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab in 2022.

Under the scheme, a quantum of sponsorship of Rs 2,000 per child per month is available for non-institutional care of children and maintenance grant of Rs 2,160 per child per month for children living in child care institutions.

The ministry also said 704 ‘One Stop Centers' or ‘Sakhi Centers' have been set up across 34 states/UTs. Women affected by violence and in need of assistance, medical and legal aid and counseling and psycho-social counseling are being helped and as on December 24, assistance has been provided to over 54 lakh women.

Also Read | NEET-PG Counselling 2021: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre for Police Action on Resident Doctors in Delhi, Says 'It Is Raining Injustice'.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Empowered Committee (EC) of Officers was held wherein the status of implementation of earlier approved projects/schemes funded by the Nirbhaya fund was reviewed.

The ministry said the EC had approved 'in-principle' 16 initiatives to be undertaken for safety and security of women on various aspects such as training of duty bearers, drivers, mental health, lighting of dark spots, providing timely victim compensation, police assistance booth, relief and shelter support to minor girls, among others.

“Further, during current financial year 2021-22, two proposals worth Rs 114.89 crore were approved for opening One Stop Centers (OSCs) in India Missions abroad, Rs 40.79 crore for critical care and support for accessing justice to rape/gang-rape survivors and minor girls who get pregnant, among others, the ministry added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)