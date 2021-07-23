Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday informed that around 35 people have lost their lives due to incessant rain triggered landslides in Raigad district of the state and assured that rescue operations are underway.

After taking stock of the situation, Uddhav Thackeray told reporters, "Due to landslides in Talai village, Raigad around 35 people have lost their lives. Rescue operation is underway at many places. I have ordered the evacuation and relocation of people who are living in areas where there is a possibility of landslide."

"NDRF and other rescue teams are facing problems reaching to the flood-affected areas in Chiplun as the roads and bridges are damaged. The situation remains tense", said Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Several areas in Maharashtra have been battered by rain over the past few days. The chief minister was informed about the flood situation in Mahad by the Raigad District Collector.

"The rescue operation has been started with the help of rescue squads and helicopters in Mahad, and the administration has appealed to people stranded in their homes due to landslides to come to their rooftops so that they can be spotted easily and rescued," said District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary.

The Chief Minister directed that rescue operations and removal of roadblocks should be started immediately. "The water has receded but bridges and roads have been washed away in some places in the hilly areas of Mahad taluka and the rescue teams should be contacted and the citizens should be shifted to safer places", he said.

Mahad Road, Mangaon Mahad Highway, Goregaon Dapoli Road has been started via Mangaon Pachad, informed District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary. The road from Konjar to Tetghar has been cleared.

At least five people have died in the landslides that occurred in Maharashtra's Raigad district caused by incessant rains that battered the region over the last 24 hours the district collector said adding that at least 30 people are still trapped inside.

As many as 12 local relief teams, two from the Indian Navy, two from the coastguard, and three from the National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) have been deployed to the inundated areas.

As per a statement, relief operations are also being carried out by the Indian Navy by helicopter. INS Abhimanyu is also involved in relief operations.

The landslides have led to roadblocks and waterlogging that had delayed rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force last night. (ANI)

