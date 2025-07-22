New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the robbery of 60 lakh at gunpoint at the residence of retired assistant commandant with the National Security Guard (NSG) in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Alok Kumar Mishra, is a driver of an employee of a civic body, he said, adding that Bhimsen (86), a former NSG recruit and who now runs a jewellery business in the Kinaari Market area, was at his residence on Saturday with his son Sandeep, daughter-in-law Neelam and grandson when the robbery took place.

"The incident took place when a man named Sunil knocked on the door of the house and called out the name of a family member. As soon as the door was opened, three masked assailants, armed with weapons, forced their way into the residence," a senior police officer said.

The intruders started searching for certain documents, and when the grandson tried to intervene, one of the assailants brandished a firearm, tied his hands and gagged him using adhesive tape.

"The suspects then ransacked the house and made away with jewellery and precious stones estimated to be worth around Rs 50 lakh. They also took away 3,550 dollars in cash,” the officer added.

Before fleeing, the robbers confined the family members in the kitchen and locked the door from outside. Once the assailants escaped, the family alerted their neighbours, who helped them break free, following which police were informed.

Alok has been arrested in the matter and further probe is ongoing to nab the other accused in the matter, the officer said, adding that multiple teams have been formed to investigate the matter.

A case has been registered on Saturday, and further investigation is in progress.

