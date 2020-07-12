Srinagar, Jul 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir registered 357 more novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 10,513, while the toll rose to 179 with 10 more deaths, officials said.

There are 4,355 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 5,979 people have recovered so far, the officials said.

As many as 295 out of the 357 new COVID-19 cases were from Kashmir, while 62 were from the Jammu region. Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 97 new infections, followed by 40 in neighbouring Ganderbal, according to the officials.

"Ten persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," the officials said.

The total number of fatalities has risen to 179, out of which 162 were from the Valley and 17 from Jammu.

Out of total 10,513 cases so far, 8,270 are from Kashmir, while 2,243 are in the Jammu region, the officials added. PTI

