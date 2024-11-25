Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has seized aor attached 3,605 properties for non-payment of property tax since the beginning of the financial year, an official said on Monday.

As per a release issued by the civic body, of the 3,605 properties, 1,767, the highest number, are in the western suburbs, 1,232 are in the island city, and 606 are in the eastern suburbs.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Formation: Devendra Fadnavis Leaves for Delhi, Expected To Meet Amit Shah Along With Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar.

These properties, including land parcels, residential and commercial buildings, and industrial and commercial establishments, were seized or attached between April 1 and November 25.

The BMC has managed to collect only Rs 218.96 crore dues out of Rs 1,672 crore from these properties, the release said.

Also Read | Omkar Nisal Appointed As New Wipro CEO for Europe Strategic Market Unit As Pierre Bruno Steps Down From Position.

The civic body has set a target of collecting Rs 6,200 crore in property tax this financial year, it stated.

The BMC said it plans to take stringent action against property owners who haven't paid the dues and has sold 90 properties in auctions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)