Pune, Oct 26 (PTI) Pune district reported 369 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 3,20,112 on Monday, a health official said.

With 32 fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,733, he added.

Also, 410 patients were discharged from hospitals," the official said.

"Of the 369 cases, 147 were detected in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,59,845 cases so far.

"With 124 new cases, the tally in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas rose to 86,924," he said.

