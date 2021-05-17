New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Delhi recorded a high of 37.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

It was a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 23.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

Humidity levels oscillated between 66 per cent and 28 per cent. The weather department has forecast generally cloudy skies with very light rain/thundershowers for Tuesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 33 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Palam observatory recorded a high of 37.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.7 degrees Celsius, whereas Lodhi Road recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius and 22.8 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 21.7 degrees Celsius. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)