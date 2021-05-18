Lucknow/New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Thirty-seven doctors in Uttar Pradesh hospitals have died in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic so far, the IMA in Delhi said on Tuesday.

According to the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Uttar Pradesh unit, 54 doctors had died due to the viral disease in the first wave.

National vice-president of the IMA and head of COVID-19 task force of the IMA's UP unit, Ashok Rai, said 32 doctors have died in the second wave of the pandemic up to Sunday.

"As per data available till Sunday, doctors who died due to COVID-19 in the second wave in the state include Dr Anand Tandon (Sitapur), Dr SP Mishra (Gonda), Dr Raghvendra Singh (Barabanki), Dr Akhilesh Paswan (Gorakhpur), Dr Alpana Jha (Lucknow), Dr Mohd Ashraf Ali (Rampur), Dr Swati Singh (Saharanpur)," he told PTI.

Rai added that most of these doctors got infected while administering medical treatment to COVID-infected patients, while some senior doctors died at their residence.

The IMA on Tuesday said 270 doctors across the country have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the second wave of the pandemic so far.

