Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI): An estimated 38 per cent of designated beneficiaries earmarked for Saturday have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka.

The total number vaccinated so far in the state is 3,13,639, official data showed.

Out of the 19,967 targeted beneficiaries, 7,452 took the shots till 8:30 PM in 196 sessions, according to the data released by the office of the state Health Minister.

Cumulatively, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated since January 16 till 8:30 PM on Saturday stands at 3,13,639.

This is against the targeted 6,11,907 beneficiaries with a cumulative coverage of 51 per cent.

No major or severe AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) cases were reported, the Health Department said.

The government has said that the health warriors who are in the forefront in the fight against coronavirus would be given priority followed by people with co-morbidity.

