Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Top military officers deployed along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh are holding operational discussions to further strengthen the preparedness in the region.

The meeting is held on the third anniversary of the Galwan Valley clash in which India lost 20 troops while causing heavy damage to the Chinese Army and is attended by the Northern Army.

Also Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: India, Pakistan on Alert Before Landfall.

"Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali and One Strike Corps Commander Lt Gen Sanjay Mitra along with other formations deployed there," Army sources said here.

The meeting will discuss the preparedness of the force in the sector bordering China.

Also Read | Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Delhi Police Seeks Cancellation of POCSO Case Against WFI Chief After No Evidence Found.

The Northern Army Command is in charge of the Ladakh sector and has been provided with a new formation in the form of the One Strike Corps headquartered in Mathura which has its elements spread across the Northern parts of the country.

The reorganisation of the Army was done by the government and forces after the Chinese aggression of April-May 2020 along the eastern Ladakh sector.

More than 50,000 troops of the Chinese military have been deployed along the LAC opposite Eastern Ladakh since 2020.

India has also deployed multiple new formations in the area to prevent any possible future aggression by the Chinese and prevented any such moves.

The infrastructure development in the area has also been hastened and the world's highest motorable road has been built in eastern Ladakh at the Umling La Pass.

The road has helped in promoting connectivity to the forward locations where Indian and Chinese troops have been deployed opposite each other for the last three years now. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)