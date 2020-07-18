Hailakandi (Assam) [India], July 18 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Hailakandi in Assam on Saturday at 4.25 am, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"An earthquake of magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Hailakandi in Assam at 4:25 am today," NCS said.On Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 18 km South of Champhai in Mizoram on Friday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.1, Occurred on 17-07-2020, 22:03:58 IST, Lat: 23.29 and Long: 93.35, Depth: 78 Km, Location: 18 km S of Champhai, Mizoram, India," tweeted NCS. (ANI)

