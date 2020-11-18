Surendranagar (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): Four people died near Kothariya village in Surendranagar district after the driver of their car lost control of the steering wheel on Wednesday morning.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Google Maps Updated to Help People Deal With Coronavirus Pandemic.

In another road accident in Vadodara, 11 people died after two trucks collided with each other at Waghodia Crossing Highway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)