Bulandshahr, Sep 5 (PTI) A joint team of district police and Crime Branch arrested four men on the charge of stealing motorcycles and scooters Here, officials said Sunday.

The accused are members of an inter-state gang, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh identified them as Babbu, Danish, Saddam and Abhishek.

All of them used to steal vehicles from Ghaziabad, Gautambuddhnagar and Meerut districts and prepare fake papers to sell them.

Some of the stolen motorcycles would have the Registration Certificate (RC) in the compartment underneath their seats.

They would forge the RC for the other bikes.

